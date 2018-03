(credit: AP)

DENVER (CBS4) – Verizon has installed 30-foot poles topped with antennas that boost signal strength throughout Denver.

The signals span a one-to-two block radius across the Mile High city.

City officials say they expect hundreds, perhaps thousands, more of these poles prompting some local property owners, city groups and officials to protest some of the poles.

The Department of Public Works says it has asked Verizon to move some poles elsewhere.