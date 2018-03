(credit: Winter Park)

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter Park Ski Area is getting a new ski lift, the first in a decade.

The new $16 million gondola will hold up to 10 skiers and boarders. The ski area is owned by the City of Denver but is operated by Alterra Mountain Company.

Winter Park will also upgrade its snow-making system and add snow cats to its grooming fleet.

This summer, Winter Park plans on improving skiing by logging 21 acres of the Eagle Wind Territory.