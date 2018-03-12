(credit: Pagosa Springs Police)

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The owner of ski shop in downtown Pagosa Springs surprised a burglar and paid with his life.

Larry Fisher, 71, owner of the Ski and Bow Rack interrupted a burglary at his own store on Sunday and was shot in the chest.

Fisher would later die after crews airlifted him to a trauma center in Lakewood. Investigators are now searching for the gunman.

They have surveillance pictures of a white man, 5-foot-7, wearing a hooded camouflage jacket.

The Pagosa Springs Police Department is not aware of any immediate threat to the public; however there is a homicide suspect at large. Please contact Archuleta County Dispatch at 970-731-2160 if you have any information about the crime.