(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Lawmakers at the state Capitol heard about some of the struggles that people living with Multiple Sclerosis have to endure. MS activists asked lawmakers to support a home re-modification tax credit for some patients.

Those patients may need certain improvements to their home in order to live. Those include wheelchair ramps, support bars, lower countertops and wider doorways.

In many cases they may not qualify for Medicare or other groups that might offer assistance for those who are still able to live independently.

“If we can help folks stay in their home, they are healthier and happier and can save us money,” said National MS Society spokesperson Jessalyn Hampton.

The tax credit would be up to $5,000 depending on income ranges.

