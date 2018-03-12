BREAKING NEWSFirefighter Killed In Helicopter Crash Has Colorado Ties
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:30 PMLiving Biblically
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Charlotte Peterson, Colorado Politics, House Health and Human Services Committee, Local TV, Monument, Prader Willies Syndrome

By Shaun Boyd

MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – State lawmakers are coming together to help a Monument teenager and other Coloradans impacted by a rare genetic condition that causes people to eat uncontrollably.

eating disorder 5pkg transfer frame 34 Mother & Daughter Fight For Bill To Help With Rare Eating Disorder

Charlotte Peterson and her daughter Rosy. (credit: CBS)

Prader Willies Syndrome is marked by developmental – and often intellectual – delays, but it’s hallmark feature is an insatiable hunger.

It is so dangerous, parents have to lock refrigerators, kitchen cabinets, even garbage containers.

eating disorder 5pkg transfer frame 724 Mother & Daughter Fight For Bill To Help With Rare Eating Disorder

(credit: CBS)

“Morbid obesity occurs in very little time,” Charlotte Peterson of Monument told the House Health and Human Services Committee.

Her 15-year-old-daughter, Roxy, has Prader Willies and is quite literally in danger of eating herself to death.

“She’s constantly distracted and driven by her constant hunger to seek food. She’s been able to manipulate her peers and school staff into giving her food or money to buy food,” Peterson said.

eating disorder 5pkg transfer frame 634 Mother & Daughter Fight For Bill To Help With Rare Eating Disorder

(credit: CBS)

Peterson says her daughter will need supervision the rest of her life. While therapy helps, there is no cure.

“I’m trying hard,” Roxy told lawmakers. Rep. Chris Hansen is trying to help with a bill that would designate Prader Willies as a developmental disability, which is automatically eligible for state services like respite care.

state capitol 3 Mother & Daughter Fight For Bill To Help With Rare Eating Disorder

Copter4 flew over the state Capitol (credit: CBS)

“Right now, they have to basically prove to the state that they need the services, and it can be a very long process, and this would help to just really speed that up,” said Hansen. “And I think that’s really appropriate for the struggles and challenges they face.”

Roxy didn’t hesitate to tell lawmakers her opinion about the legislation.

“I’m in favor of this bill,” she said.

The bill passed without opposition out of the Senate and passed its first House committee with bi-partisan support. Only two lawmakers voted against it, citing limited state resources and questions about need.

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s