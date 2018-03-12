By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Monday compared to the weekend. Clouds will also be on the increase and the mountains may see brief snow showers in the afternoon.

Any snow accumulation in the high country on Monday will be very minor. Generally less than 1″. At lower elevations we will stay completely dry through much of the afternoon. Then after about 4 p.m., very isolated light rain shower may develop. The chance will continue through the evening but if you’re neighborhood is lucky enough to get rain, it will be very brief and probably won’t be enough to even get the pavement wet.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, completely dry weather will return to all of Colorado as high pressure builds over the state. On Wednesday the center of the high will be east of us allowing for southwesterly winds to develop on the back side of it. That will trigger a huge warm up with highs near 70° for Wednesday and Thursday in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas.

Thursday will be an interesting day in Colorado because while Denver and all lower elevations experience sunny skies and warm temperatures, the mountains will likely see snow by the end of the day.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.