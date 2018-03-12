  • CBS4On Air

Teller County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — More human remains, clothes and a backpack have been found near a Colorado hiking trail where a human skull was found last week.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said a group using forensic search dogs found the additional remains on Sunday.

Ring The Peak Trail in Teller County (credit: CBS)

An autopsy is planned Monday which could help determine if the remains are that of a missing Colorado Springs woman. Forty-year-old Micah Lambert was last seen Sept. 23 at a friend’s house and her vehicle was found at a parking lot near the trail in the Pikes Peak area on Sept. 29.

