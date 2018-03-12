DEVELOPING STORYBroncos release statement after arrest of defensive lineman Adam Gotsis in rape case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Colorado Springs is hearing from the public about how to best cope with the growing crowds at Garden of the Gods.

Almost six million people visited the site in 2017.

Garden of the Gods (credit: Google Maps)

Garden of the Gods (credit: Google Maps)

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will hear from the public during a meeting on Monday evening on how to make sure everyone who visits the park has a positive experience.

Some ideas the department is considering is adding more parking and a shuttle service.



City officials say, no matter what, visiting Garden of the Gods will stay free.

LINK: More Information About the Garden of the Gods Transportation Study

