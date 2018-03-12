(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s latest food hall is now open in the RiNo neighborhood.

The Zeppelin Station sits on a 100,000 square foot piece of land near 35th and Wazee Streets.

Inside, the public can try food and drinks from 10 food vendors and different bar concepts.

The creators of the Zeppelin Station are also behind the Source Hotel and Market Hall, also in RiNo.

The goal is to keep the idea of food courts alive as the idea of a typical American shopping mall dwindles.

Creators also plan to open an “anchor restaurant” in the future. They say there are three additional stories available for lease.

LINK: Zeppelin Station Facebook Page