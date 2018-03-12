BREAKING NEWSFirefighter Killed In Helicopter Crash Has Colorado Ties
DENVER (CBS4) – One of the five people who died in a tragic helicopter crash has family who lives in Denver.

brian mcdaniel from dallas fire rescue facebook Firefighter Killed In Helicopter Crash Has Colorado Ties

Brian McDaniel (credit: Dallas Fire-Rescue)

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say Brian McDaniel was on vacation in New York when the helicopter went down on Sunday.

Officials say McDaniel, 26, spent almost two years with DFRD and was assigned to Fire Station 36.

They say he was not married, nor had children, but is survived by his father who lives in Dallas, and his mother and older brother who live in the Denver metro area.

“Despite his short tenure, hearts are heavy with grief as we not only try to come to grips with his loss departmentally; but to also be there in every way that we can for his family,” the department said.

MORE: Authorities Identify 5 Victims Killed In NYC Helicopter Crash

