(credit: denverpioneers.com)

DENVER (CBS4) — The University of Denver men’s hockey team advanced the the Frozen Four tournament by beating in-state rival Colorado College 6-1 Sunday night at Magness Arena.

The Pioneers will face Minnesota-Duluth in the semifinal of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Frozen Faceoff on March 16 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Denver overwhelmed CC on offense Sunday night, again outshooting the Tigers by a wide margin, 40-28, to win the third and deciding game of the best-of-three postseason series.

DU outshot CC DU 49-27 Saturday night and 37-23 Friday night. The Tigers won the first game 2-0 and DU rebounded to win the second, 3-2.

Sunday night, DU forwards Troy Terry and Jarid Lukosevicus spearheaded the Pio’s attack. Lukosevicus scored twice and Terry notched four assists.

“It was the team’s collective effort of grinding them down,” DU head coach Jim Montgomery said. “It was a mentality we had of grinding them down over time. It took longer than we wanted it to, but we finally got to them tonight.”

The Tigers started Sunday’s game shorthanded as defensemen Cole McCaskill and Kristian Blumenschein missed the match due to injuries suffered in the weekend’s earlier games. Colorado College played with only five healthy defensemen.

“Right now it stings,” CC head coach Mike Haviland said. “But the future is bright and we can take a ton of positives from this season. However, we were not satisfied and we have to come back hungry next year.”

DU (20-9-8) is ranked fourth nationally.

The Pioneers have been to each of the previous four “Frozen Four” tilts.

Colorado College (15-17-5) was seeking its first berth.

North Dakota and conference champion St. Cloud State are the other teams in the Frozen Four this year.