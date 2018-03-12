Filed Under:Arvada Fire Department, Denver Fire Department, Denver Zoo, Fire Hoses, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Some of the animals at the Denver Zoo are giving new life to old fire hoses.

On Monday, firefighters from the Denver Fire Department and Arvada Fire Department delivered hundreds of feet of old fire hoses to the zoo. After years of use, it’s normal to have some wear and tear with the hoses.

fire dept zoo 12vo frame 96 Denver Zoo Animals Give New Life To Old Fire Hoses

(credit: CBS)

Rather than throw them away, the hoses are donated to the zoo.

With the help of some student volunteers, the zoo weaved the hoses into ladders, hammocks, feeders and toys for the animals.

fire dept zoo 12vo frame 181 Denver Zoo Animals Give New Life To Old Fire Hoses

(credit: CBS)

fire dept zoo 12vo frame 371 Denver Zoo Animals Give New Life To Old Fire Hoses

(credit: CBS)

The hoses can replace old ropes and less durable materials in the animal enclosures.

Polar bears and giraffes use the hoses as toys and primates turn them into swings and ropes.

fire dept zoo 12vo frame 671 Denver Zoo Animals Give New Life To Old Fire Hoses

(credit: CBS)

The zoo says it’s a win-win situation, with animals benefiting from the hoses while keeping them out of landfills.

fire dept zoo 12vo frame 1306 Denver Zoo Animals Give New Life To Old Fire Hoses

(credit: CBS)

“The fire hoses are made out of cloth and they are rubber inside. So some of it is not very recyclable, so this is why we’re doing it. Once we get it, we can actually keep it for a very long time, the animals don’t really destroy it and then we can keep it and we can move it on to another animal,” said Denver Zoo keeper Amanda Faliano.

fire dept zoo 12vo frame 461 Denver Zoo Animals Give New Life To Old Fire Hoses

(credit: CBS)

fire dept zoo 12vo frame 1576 Denver Zoo Animals Give New Life To Old Fire Hoses

The fire hoses get used by animals at the Denver Zoo (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s