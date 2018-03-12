(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighters provided an update to a neighborhood’s friendly deer.

CBS4 first covered the deer, now called “Woody,” in January when he fell through Main Reservoir which was frozen over.

One man says he was walking his dog in the area with his wife when they saw divers trying to rescue the animal.

“(The deer) was just so exhausted. It was kind of heartbreaking to look at it. You could tell it was so weak,” Dominik Von Pichl said.

Fire officials updated the public about six weeks since the incident saying Woody has been spotted by neighbors in the same area where he was rescued.

By the looks of it, he’s doing fine and enjoying his neighborhood.