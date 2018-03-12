DEVELOPING STORYBroncos release statement after arrest of defensive lineman Adam Gotsis in rape case
Filed Under:Deer Rescue, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Local TV, Main Reservoir, Water Rescue, West Metro Fire and Rescue, Woody the Deer
(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighters provided an update to a neighborhood’s friendly deer.

deer rescue 6pkg transfer frame 646 Deer Rescued From Frozen Reservoir Seems To Be Doing Well

(credit: Dominik Von Pichl)

CBS4 first covered the deer, now called “Woody,” in January when he fell through Main Reservoir which was frozen over.

One man says he was walking his dog in the area with his wife when they saw divers trying to rescue the animal.

west metro deer 1 via west metro fire Deer Rescued From Frozen Reservoir Seems To Be Doing Well

Crews rescue deer from frozen reservoir in Lakewood. (credit: West Metro Fire)

“(The deer) was just so exhausted. It was kind of heartbreaking to look at it. You could tell it was so weak,” Dominik Von Pichl said.

Fire officials updated the public about six weeks since the incident saying Woody has been spotted by neighbors in the same area where he was rescued.

woody credit west metro fr Deer Rescued From Frozen Reservoir Seems To Be Doing Well

“Woody” the deer in Lakewood. (credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

By the looks of it, he’s doing fine and enjoying his neighborhood.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s