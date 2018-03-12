By Melissa Garcia

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A locally owned coffee shop in Boulder is one of four businesses soon to be displaced by a new luxury townhome complex.

The rising cost of property values, taxes and monthly rent is a part of a growing challenge for both residents and business owners across the state.

Increasing property values are driving out businesses in Boulder’s East Pearl Street neighborhood.

“I think it’s sad that this place is going to be gone for something that isn’t a viable business and community center,” said Zach Tenzin, a recent high school graduate who has worked as a barista at Jet’s Espressoria for more than a year.

For close to two decades, the coffee shop and bakery owner has been serving up roasted brew at the Boulder location, which also employs and serves college students.

“We have a lot of students from CU that come in,” Tenzin told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia. “And we also have a lot of people who come in and just study.”

Max Albert, a longtime Boulder resident and friend to Espressoria’s owner, said that rising property value and taxed recently jumped so high the owner was forced to sell.

“The biggest change (in Boulder) is the influx of money, frankly,” Albert said. “I mean, when I was growing up, it was a pretty poor place and people didn’t have a lot of money.”

The land’s new owner, Element Properties, submitted redevelopment plans for 17 new luxury condos to sell for top dollar. A city spokesperson said the building plans were in review, with a decision expected in April.

“I guess it’s progress in a way,” said Albert. “But I’m going to miss the Espressoria.”

While affordable housing is a huge need, Boulder city leaders are pushing to preserve businesses and provide residents with more services.

Boulder’s mayor has said that she believes one solution includes mixed retail space, which accommodates both commercial and residential use.

Espressoria’s doors are expected to close in September or October. The shop’s owner said her other coffee shop, Luna Café in Longmont where she still owns the property, will remain open for business.

