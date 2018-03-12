Filed Under:Beyonce, Jay-z, On The Run II, OTR II

(CNN) — Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hitting the road again.

The superstar couple announced the “OTR II” stadium tour on Monday.

The tour will kick off Wednesday, June 6, in Cardiff, UK. They’ll stop in 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe before hitting 21 cities in North America.

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the “On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z” on September 12, 2014 in Paris, France. (credit: Myrna Suarez/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement since a posting briefly appeared on Ticketmaster and Beyoncé’s Facebook page last week for a July 30 “On the Run 2” date at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Beyoncé on Monday shared a series of photos and a video on her official Instagram account about the upcoming tour.

The pair last toured jointly with “On The Run” in 2014.

Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during the “On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z” on July 24, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (credit: Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

They recently released a video for their song “Family Feud” from Jay-Z’s Grammy-nominated “4:44” album.

The presale comes Wednesday, followed by general public sales on March 19.

Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during the “On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z” on July 24, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (credit: Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

More information can be found at Beyonce.com.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

