AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say six juveniles could be charged for allegedly making threats against three schools in Aurora.

In seven days, six juveniles including four girls and two boys, were investigated for allegedly making threats against three schools in Aurora after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Those schools are Hinkley High School, North Middle School and Horizon Middle School. Police say some threats were made as jokes or for attention.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz had said previously that it’s important that those making the threats understand the impact.

“If you think that we are going to laugh along with you after you made that joke you’re sadly mistaken… and you will end up in jail,” said Metz.

He says those making threats use social media and that can make it tough to track. He promises that his department will work to make sure students feel safe in school.