DEVELOPING STORYBroncos release statement after arrest of defensive lineman Adam Gotsis in rape case
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police Department, Local TV, Nick Metz, School Threats

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say six juveniles could be charged for allegedly making threats against three schools in Aurora.

In seven days, six juveniles including four girls and two boys, were investigated for allegedly making threats against three schools in Aurora after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

hinkley high school 6 Juveniles Could Be Charged For Making Threats Against 3 Schools

Hinkley High School (credit: CBS)

Those schools are Hinkley High School, North Middle School and Horizon Middle School. Police say some threats were made as jokes or for attention.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz had said previously that it’s important that those making the threats understand the impact.

“If you think that we are going to laugh along with you after you made that joke you’re sadly mistaken… and you will end up in jail,” said Metz.

He says those making threats use social media and that can make it tough to track. He promises that his department will work to make sure students feel safe in school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s