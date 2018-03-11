Stolen snow cat (credit: John Vandenburg)

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The search is on for whomever stole a 1982 Tucker Sno-Cat in Eagle County.

The vehicle with a paint scheme that resembles General Lee from Dukes of Hazard was reportedly stolen from the Turntable restaurant parking lot in Minturn.

The owners say it was on a trailer which might provide more questions than answers.

“Who would steal a snow cat? It’s basically like stealing a tank. I think it’d be a very hard thing to get away with even if you painted it,” said Ed Johnson, co-owner of the vehicle. “I don’t see how you could get away with it. It’s iconic. People know it’s a hard thing to steal. It will probably show up in the next 24 hours. Somebody might be looking at some charges.”

Owners believe the snow cat was stolen Sunday morning. The vehicle is rented out to people for use in the back country of Vail Pass.

Call police if you see the vehicle.