  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Howelsen Hill, Local TV, Nordic Skiing, Ski Free Sunday, Ski Jumping, Skiing, Steamboat Springs, Winter Olympics

By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – All good things must come to an end, and Sunday that meant the last Ski Free Day for the season at Howelsen Hill Ski Area in Steamboat Springs.

howelsen hill snowcat 001 Oldest Operating Ski Area Wraps Up Ski Free Sundays

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

It’s the 102nd winter season at the historic small ski hill which officials say has produced nearly 90 winter Olympians.

Howelsen Hill is the country’s oldest operating ski area, founded in 1915.

566345971 Oldest Operating Ski Area Wraps Up Ski Free Sundays

A jumper heads down the run in on the 127 meter jump during training for the US Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Championships at Howelsen Hill on January 20, 2006 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Those who enjoyed the hill on Sunday also enjoyed free food and skiing a handful of runs. While the ski hill does not compare in size to Steamboat Resort across town, it seems to offer something many resorts don’t.

“I learned to ski here, so are my kids now,” one parent told CBS4 Sunday.

Last October, city officials considered a $1 lift ticket price as a way to increase the number of visitors. The idea was to bring more nordic and downhill skiers to the hill, which is located right near the mountain town’s downtown area.

LINK: Ski Free Sundays At Howelsen Hill

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s