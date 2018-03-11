By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – All good things must come to an end, and Sunday that meant the last Ski Free Day for the season at Howelsen Hill Ski Area in Steamboat Springs.

It’s the 102nd winter season at the historic small ski hill which officials say has produced nearly 90 winter Olympians.

Howelsen Hill is the country’s oldest operating ski area, founded in 1915.

Those who enjoyed the hill on Sunday also enjoyed free food and skiing a handful of runs. While the ski hill does not compare in size to Steamboat Resort across town, it seems to offer something many resorts don’t.

“I learned to ski here, so are my kids now,” one parent told CBS4 Sunday.

Last October, city officials considered a $1 lift ticket price as a way to increase the number of visitors. The idea was to bring more nordic and downhill skiers to the hill, which is located right near the mountain town’s downtown area.

