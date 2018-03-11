DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver law firm is coming together to help some high school seniors pay for college.

The annual “Burg Simpson Scholarships” were awarded to seniors from across the state on Saturday night.

The students competed in an essay contest focusing on the importance of the civil jury system as the guardian of American rights and liberties.

Ten students were selected as the winners; one earned the grand prize of $2,500 and the others received $1,000.

Since 2012, the Burg Simpson College Scholarship Program has provided $67,500 in college funds to 60 Colorado seniors.