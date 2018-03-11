BREAKING NEWSPolice Catch 'Dangerous Man' On CU Boulder Campus
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver law firm is coming together to help some high school seniors pay for college.

The annual “Burg Simpson Scholarships” were awarded to seniors from across the state on Saturday night.

burg simpson scholarship transfer frame 30 High School Seniors Win Scholarships In Civil Jury System Essay Contest

Burg Simpson Scholarships (credit: CBS)

The students competed in an essay contest focusing on the importance of the civil jury system as the guardian of American rights and liberties.

burg simpson scholarship transfer frame 1196 High School Seniors Win Scholarships In Civil Jury System Essay Contest

(credit: CBS)

Ten students were selected as the winners; one earned the grand prize of $2,500 and the others received $1,000.

Since 2012, the Burg Simpson College Scholarship Program has provided $67,500 in college funds to 60 Colorado seniors.

