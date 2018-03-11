Former Sergeant Releases Tell-All Following Lawsuit SettlementA former Park County Sheriff's sergeant has settled a lawsuit with the sheriff's office after he was demoted following a shootout that killed Corporal Nate Carrigan.

Colorado High School Senior Plans Alternative To School WalkoutsA senior at Golden High School in Jefferson County thinks there's a better alternative to student walkouts.

Police: Man Arrested After Trying To Set Relative's Home On FireGreeley police arrested a man they say tried to set his relative's house on fire.

Hiker Finds Part Of Human Skull Near Popular TrailThe Teller County Sheriff's Office say a hiker found the partial remains of a human skull near a popular hiking trail.

Students Learn Real-World Cyber Defense: 'Hackers Don't Play By Any Rules'In the state of Colorado, companies and individuals fight off some 800,000 cyber attacks each and every day according to cyber defense experts.

'This Is Your Community': City Officials Hope To Bridge Gap With LatinosThe southwest corner of Thornton was recently given a survey because of its large Latino population.