JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A senior at Golden High School in Jefferson County thinks there’s a better alternative to student walkouts.
Emmy Adams is organizing a district-wide gathering on Wednesday, the same day students across the country will participate in the walkouts.
Adams says her event is different because it will be after school at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Sports Stadium.
“At my school, we are sitting on our field in a huge circle and doing 17 minutes of memorial for the 17 victims. We’re not going out on the street. We’re not marching somewhere where people could get hit by a car or anything like that,” Adams said. “Students all across the district can come and unite together without disrupting the school day, without putting anyone’s safety on the line.”
Adams says parents, teachers and staff are also invited.
Columbine survivors are scheduled to be there with state legislators and the mayor of Golden.
There should be no walkouts during class time. What a disgrace to each and every one of you who participate. Superintendents, principals and teachers should be held accountable for allowing such behavior.