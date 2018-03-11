  • CBS4On Air

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police arrested a man they say tried to set his relative’s house on fire.

Police responded to the home on 7th Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Saturday after they say Anthony Griego barricaded himself inside and filled the home with natural gas.

Investigators say one of Griego’s relatives came out of the home after police made announcements to do so. That relatives told police Griego was tampering with the stove and gas line.

They say about 20 minutes later, they saw smoke coming from the home and Griego came out and was taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns to his body.

Greeley firefighters were able to shut the gas off to the home and extinguished the fire.

Griego could face arson charges on top of four separate arrest warrants for kidnapping, sexual assault, assault and false imprisonment.

 

