By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be a quiet day around Colorado with mostly sunny skies and just occasional clouds until the afternoon.

The one exception to this will be extreme southwest Colorado where there are some clouds and light showers.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of a shortwave in the jet stream flow. We may see some light snow showers return to the northern mountains overnight and during the day tomorrow.

In Denver and on the eastern plains Monday should be on the dry side with a mix of sun and clouds but there is a very small chance for a few evening rain or snow showers as that shortwave I mentioned passes by.

The rest of the week will be sunny, warm and dry with our next potential weather maker arriving over the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

