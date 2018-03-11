  • CBS4On Air

China, Cory Gardner, International Affairs, Japan, Local TV, North Korea, South Korea

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner spoke about North Korea on CBS’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan on Sunday morning.

Gardner mentioned the country’s strain on the U.S. and our allies.

gardner north korea transfer frame 20 Gardner On North Korea Relationship: Hold China Responsible

Colorado’s Republican Sen. Cory Gardner on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan. (credit: CBS)

“A lot of the times when I talk about North Korea, I talk about the trilateral relationship between Japan, South Korea and the United States. This is not just the United States alone. It’s not just South Korea alone. This is an important relationship that we have to get right,” said Gardner. “So if Japan is cheating us, then let’s get that fixed. But right now, what we ought to be focusing on is how we can get this right for the economy, open up new opportunities to trade, not fewer, and let’s hold the responsible actors like China responsible for their actions and not bring our friends into a way that can cause harm.”

gardner north korea transfer frame 295 Gardner On North Korea Relationship: Hold China Responsible

North Korea Dictator Kim Jong Un (credit: CBS)

Military exercises held by South Korea and the U.S., which are a point of contention for North Korea, are scheduled for April.

