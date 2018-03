(credit: Thinkstock)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol officers say two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 85 and County Road 126 Saturday night.

Investigators say the vehicles involved burst into flames, and both drivers were killed.

No one else was reportedly involved or hurt.

Investigators say they’re working to determine if alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash.