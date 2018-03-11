By Dillon Thomas

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The owner of a Lakewood home is in the Intensive Care Unit at UCHealth in Denver after he was unable to exit his burning home under his own power.

Family told CBS4 Bobby Lloyd suffered second and third degree burns as a result of the fire which broke out on Tuesday.

“He is still in critical condition, but he is alive,” said Ivy Toteve, Lloyd’s wife.

Lloyd’s family said he was suffering from arthiritis, broken ribs and other health issues, which limited his mobility at the time of the fire.

Lloyd’s son attempted to pull him from the home, but was unable to due to heat.

“(The home) was engulfed in flames, probably 15-to-20 feet above the house,” said Al Sharpe, a neighbor. “Within minutes, (firefighters) were here. It was probably 15 minutes before they got him out.”

The cause of the fire was not released immediately by West Metro Fire.

Lloyd’s family said he does have health insurance, but did not have home insurance.

“The house was a total loss,” said Loren Sego, Lloyd’s niece. “We will have to rebuild.”

Left with severe injuries, and without a home, those closest to Lloyd have asked the public to assist them as they try and figure out what comes next for Lloyd.

They have set up a GoFundMe page for him. Proceeds will be used on medical and residential expenses.

Until her husband fully recovers, Toteve said she was simply thankful to have him alive.

“I am so grateful to the West Metro Fire Department, (and) the Lakewood Police, for saving my husband’s life, and going in that fire. I just want to thank them so much,” Toteve said.

