By Dillon Thomas

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The owner of a Lakewood home is in the Intensive Care Unit at UCHealth in Denver after he was unable to exit his burning home under his own power.

harlan fire victim 5pkg transfer frame 376 Family Asks For Help After Man Suffers 2nd & 3rd Degree Burns

Family told CBS4 Bobby Lloyd suffered second and third degree burns as a result of the fire which broke out on Tuesday.

harlan fire victim 5pkg transfer frame 1527 Family Asks For Help After Man Suffers 2nd & 3rd Degree Burns

Bobby Lloyd (credit: Lloyd family)

“He is still in critical condition, but he is alive,” said Ivy Toteve, Lloyd’s wife.

harlan fire victim 5pkg transfer frame 0 Family Asks For Help After Man Suffers 2nd & 3rd Degree Burns

Lloyd’s family said he was suffering from arthiritis, broken ribs and other health issues, which limited his mobility at the time of the fire.

Lloyd’s son attempted to pull him from the home, but was unable to due to heat.

lakewood fire Family Asks For Help After Man Suffers 2nd & 3rd Degree Burns

“(The home) was engulfed in flames, probably 15-to-20 feet above the house,” said Al Sharpe, a neighbor. “Within minutes, (firefighters) were here. It was probably 15 minutes before they got him out.”

harlan fire victim 5pkg transfer frame 987 Family Asks For Help After Man Suffers 2nd & 3rd Degree Burns

The cause of the fire was not released immediately by West Metro Fire.

Lloyd’s family said he does have health insurance, but did not have home insurance.

“The house was a total loss,” said Loren Sego, Lloyd’s niece. “We will have to rebuild.”

harlan fire victim 5pkg transfer frame 743 Family Asks For Help After Man Suffers 2nd & 3rd Degree Burns

Left with severe injuries, and without a home, those closest to Lloyd have asked the public to assist them as they try and figure out what comes next for Lloyd.

They have set up a GoFundMe page for him. Proceeds will be used on medical and residential expenses.

Until her husband fully recovers, Toteve said she was simply thankful to have him alive.

harlan fire victim 5pkg transfer frame 2045 Family Asks For Help After Man Suffers 2nd & 3rd Degree Burns

Toteve Lloyd (credit: CBS)

“I am so grateful to the West Metro Fire Department, (and) the Lakewood Police, for saving my husband’s life, and going in that fire. I just want to thank them so much,” Toteve said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

