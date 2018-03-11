University of Denver forward Colin Staub skates with the puck while eluding Colorado College defensemen Kristian Blumenschein (right) and Ben Israel during Saturday night's clash at Magness Arena in Denver (credit: denverpioneers.com)

DENVER (CBS4) — Two third-period goals from Troy Terry gave the University of Denver men’s hockey team a 3-2 victory Saturday night and a tie in the team’s series with Colorado College.

The squads square off in deciding third and final game of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference series Sunday at 6 p.m.

The puck deflected off Terry’s skate at 2:17 of the third period to tie the contest at 2-2. The officials reviewed video of the play, determined that Terry did not intentionally kick the puck, and confirmed the score.

Terry scored the game-winner with a wrist shot with 5:31 remaining.

DU forced the action into CC’s end of the rink and prevented Tiger goalie Alex Leclerc from leaving the ice for an empty-net man advantage until 41 seconds were left.

The two teams came out physically and accrued 22 minutes of penalty time in the first period.

DU eventually outshot CC 49-27.

The 46 stops for Leclerc were a career high. He had 40 in Friday night’s 2-0 shutout win to open the series.

Last year, DU swept the Tigers in the first round by a combined 8-1 score, but the teams split their four regular-season meetings this year, going 1-1-2 against each other.

DU (19-9-8) is ranked fourth nationally.

The winner advances to the NCHC “Frozen Four” tournament next weekend.

The Pioneers have been to each of the previous four “Frozen Four” tilts. Colorado College is seeking its first berth.