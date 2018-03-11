FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Fremont County responded to a brush fire on Tepley Trail in Penrose on Sunday.

Fortunately, crews managed to gain control of the fire after about an hour, and there are no reports of structural damage or injuries.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

