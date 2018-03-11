Filed Under:Brush Fire, Fremont County, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Penrose, Tepley Trail

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Fremont County responded to a brush fire on Tepley Trail in Penrose on Sunday.

penrose fire 1 credit fremont sheriff office Brush Fire Near Homes Quickly Knocked Down

Brush fire in Penrose (credit: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office)

penrose fire 2 credit fremont sheriff office Brush Fire Near Homes Quickly Knocked Down

(credit: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office)

Fortunately, crews managed to gain control of the fire after about an hour, and there are no reports of structural damage or injuries.

penrose fire 3 credit fremont sheriff office Brush Fire Near Homes Quickly Knocked Down

Brush fire in Penrose (credit: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black ForestWaldo CanyonHigh Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s