DENVER (CBS)– The Junior League of Denver is getting ready for their sixth annual evening fundraiser, The Journey.

The night will include cocktail hour, dinner, live auctions and keynote speaker Terrell Davis.

Organization officials say proceeds will help the League continue its mission of developing civic women leaders committed to improving the community. The Junior League of Denver will be celebrating their 100th year anniversary at the event.

The Journey is Friday, March 23, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. For more information on the event, or how to get tickets, just head to their website http://www.jld.org.