BRONCOS UPDATETalib thanks Broncos Country: 'I've enjoyed every minute'
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMInside College Basketball
    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Junior League of Denver, The Journey

DENVER (CBS)– The Junior League of Denver is getting ready for their sixth annual evening fundraiser, The Journey.

The night will include cocktail hour, dinner, live auctions and keynote speaker Terrell Davis.

Organization officials say proceeds will help the League continue its mission of developing civic women leaders committed to improving the community. The Junior League of Denver will be celebrating their 100th year anniversary at the event.

The Journey is Friday, March 23, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. For more information on the event, or how to get tickets, just head to their website http://www.jld.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s