(credit: CBS)

DENVER (AP) — The man who spearheaded the effort to stop Boston from hosting the Olympics is weighing in on whether Denver should bid on the games.

No Boston Olympics co-chair Chris Dempsey will participate in a debate on the issue in Denver Saturday along with former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm, who helped fight Denver’s plans to host the 1976 Winter Games. Denver became the first and only city to withdraw as an Olympic host after winning a bid.

Members of a committee studying whether Denver should try again to host a Winter Olympics, most likely in 2030, are also scheduled to participate in the forum sponsored by neighborhood groups. They expect to make a recommendation in early May.

On Friday, Lamm and others announced a new committee to oppose the latest possible bid.

