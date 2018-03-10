By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be cooler across most of Colorado today thanks to a fast moving cold front.

It’s weak but should have enough lift associated with it to kick up some sprinkles or light rain showers this afternoon.

Unfortunately most will stay dry as drought conditions continue across the area.

Some light snow fell in the northern and central mountains overnight and we will see a little more up there today.

We’re not expecting any travel problems as accumulations will be very light.

Southern Colorado will be warm, windy and dry this afternoon and that means elevated fire concerns in and around the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range through sunset.

Western Colorado will not feel this cold front passing through today but will see a chance for some rain and snow overnight and into the day on Sunday thanks to a flow of moisture coming out of southern California.

The best chance for anything measurable will be in the San Juan Mountains and that is some excellent news.

Don’t forget to spring forward tonight! Set your clocks ahead one hour and also check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

