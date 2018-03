(credit: CBS)

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Teller County Sheriff’s Office say a hiker found the partial remains of a human skull near a popular hiking trail.

The skull was found off the Ring The Peak Trail near the Catamount Reservoir on Friday.

Investigators believe there are more remains to be found which could be covered by snow. They say this is being treated as a homicide until they can gather more evidence to rule out any suspicion.

They are now combing over missing person reports.