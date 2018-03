WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A gun dealer in Wheat Ridge who was also once a star on a Discovery Channel reality TV show was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

A judged handed down the sentence to Richard Wyatt for failing to report more than $1 million in income to the IRS and dealing firearms without a license.

Wyatt and his shop, Gunsmoke Firearms, starred in “American Guns” on the Discovery Channel.