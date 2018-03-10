  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:30 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    7:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora City Council, Girl Scouts, Local TV, Smoking In Cars Ban

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of Girl Scouts in Aurora inspired a movement in hopes of improving their health and other children across the city.

The girls proposed a city ordinance that will fine anyone caught smoking in a car with kids under the age of 18 years old inside.

girl scouts at meeting Colorado Girl Scouts See Ordinance Through To Become Law

(credit: CBS)

The group took it to city council because they’re concerned about exposing kids to second hand smoke. The Girl Scouts project was then passed into law.

“Do you think people listen enough to people of your age?” asked CBS’ Barry Peterson.

“No, I feel like sometimes we’re looked down upon because we’re just kids and we don’t know anything but we do,” said Amelia Malchow.

girl scout aurora smoking ban 6pkg transfer frame 2654 Colorado Girl Scouts See Ordinance Through To Become Law

Amelia Malchow (credit: CBS)

“Now I’ve learned it just takes a little bit of courage and knowledge and perseverance,” said Juliana Martin.

girl scout aurora smoking ban 6pkg transfer frame 415 Colorado Girl Scouts See Ordinance Through To Become Law

Juliana Martin (credit: CBS)

Police have to pull you over for another offense first.

aurora smoking 5vo transfer frame 0 Colorado Girl Scouts See Ordinance Through To Become Law

(credit: CBS)

The fine is $150, but could go up $50 for each offense.

Only eight states have similar measures in place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s