AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of Girl Scouts in Aurora inspired a movement in hopes of improving their health and other children across the city.

The girls proposed a city ordinance that will fine anyone caught smoking in a car with kids under the age of 18 years old inside.

The group took it to city council because they’re concerned about exposing kids to second hand smoke. The Girl Scouts project was then passed into law.

“Do you think people listen enough to people of your age?” asked CBS’ Barry Peterson.

“No, I feel like sometimes we’re looked down upon because we’re just kids and we don’t know anything but we do,” said Amelia Malchow.

“Now I’ve learned it just takes a little bit of courage and knowledge and perseverance,” said Juliana Martin.

Police have to pull you over for another offense first.

The fine is $150, but could go up $50 for each offense.

Only eight states have similar measures in place.