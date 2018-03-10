University of Denver forward Jaakko Heikkinen strides down the ice Friday night during DU first-round match against Colorado College. CC goalie Alex Leclerc (background) had 37 saves on the night. (credit: denverpioneers.com)

DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado College scored twice in the third period Friday night to defeat the University of Denver in the first of the teams’ best-of-three series at Magness Arena.

Sophomore goalie Alex Leclerc had 37 saves for the Tigers in the 2-0 shutout. He was also responsible for DU’s previous shutout in mid-February, a 40-save 1-0 CC win at Magness Arena.

Westin Michaud and Mason Bergh each scored for the Tigers.

Michaud took a power-play faceoff at 5:12 mark of the third period and found a teammate’s rebound five seconds later for the first score.

It was the first post-season win for CC head coach Mike Haviland since 2014.

“This was a great team effort tonight,” Haviland said. “They are a dangerous team but we did a good job of bending but not breaking which is what you have to do against them.”

DU, which finished second in the eight-team National Collegiate Hockey Conference, outshot the Tigers 37-23 but finished 0-3 on the power play.

The Tigers finished second to last in the regular season.

“Colorado College was better than us on special teams and they were better than us in desperation areas,” Denver coach Jim Montgomery said. “I’m excited to see how we’re going to be with our backs against the wall. We haven’t had a sense of urgency all year and if we don’t have it tomorrow night we’ll really have some worries.”

Both teams play Saturday at 7 p.m. in the second game of the best-of-three quarterfinal series.

Last year, DU swept the Tigers in the first round by a combined 8-1 score, but the teams split their four regular-season meetings this year, going 1-1-2 against each other.

The winner advances to the NCHC “Frozen Four” tournament next weekend.

The Pioneers have been to each of the previous four “Frozen Four” tilts. Colorado College is seeking its first berth.