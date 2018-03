DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. John Hickenlooper and state lawmakers unveiled the plaque for the new USS Colorado at the state capitol today.

The U.S. Navy vessel is the most modern and sophisticated attack submarine in the world.

It’s the fourth vessel to bear the state’s name.

The USS Colorado will be commissioned next week in Connecticut.

The crew, holding a Colorado flag, sent out a “thank you” video ahead of the ceremony.