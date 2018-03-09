BRONCOS UPDATETalib thanks Broncos Country: 'I've enjoyed every minute'
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bags of Fun, Cherry Creek High School, Gabby Krause, Jarron Lewis, Together 4 Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Our Together 4 Colorado stories highlight how people in our state are working together to make our communities even stronger.

At Cherry Creek High School, students are raising money to provide a special gift for children in need. The “Bags of Fun” are delivered to kids in the hospital suffering from life-threatening conditions.

The student body raised $20,000 for the program, which has volunteers stuff bright-colored backpacks with games and toys for the young patients, who are often bedridden in the hospital.

bags of fun 6vo frame 853 Students Assemble Bags Of Fun For Children In Need

(credit: CBS4)

“It’s a great way for us to unify as a community,” said Cherry Creek student Jarron Lewis. “It’s great that it’s student run, and that we have our student voice, and that we are able to have today and be like, wow… this is a result of all our hard work.”

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The fundraiser was a school-wide event, with teachers and staff getting involved as well.

bags of fun 6vo frame 548 Students Assemble Bags Of Fun For Children In Need

(credit: CBS4)

The “Bags of Fun” program was founded in memory of Gabby Krause who died of cancer when she was 6 years old.

Since 2004, “Bags of Fun” has donated to more than 4,500 local children.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s