At Cherry Creek High School, students are raising money to provide a special gift for children in need. The “Bags of Fun” are delivered to kids in the hospital suffering from life-threatening conditions.

The student body raised $20,000 for the program, which has volunteers stuff bright-colored backpacks with games and toys for the young patients, who are often bedridden in the hospital.

“It’s a great way for us to unify as a community,” said Cherry Creek student Jarron Lewis. “It’s great that it’s student run, and that we have our student voice, and that we are able to have today and be like, wow… this is a result of all our hard work.”

The fundraiser was a school-wide event, with teachers and staff getting involved as well.

The “Bags of Fun” program was founded in memory of Gabby Krause who died of cancer when she was 6 years old.

Since 2004, “Bags of Fun” has donated to more than 4,500 local children.