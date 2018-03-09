COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of people living in a huge homeless camp will be allowed to stay after deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office tried to evict them.

Between 75 and 100 people moved to an area near Highway 24 and East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs when the Colorado Springs Police shut down another camp earlier this year.

“It’s probably the biggest camp I’ve ever seen, probably the dirtiest camp I’ve ever seen. It’s a mess,” said El Paso County Lt. Bill Huffor when he first arrived at the camp.

Deputies say they’ve found propane tanks, needles, trash and human waste, all of which pose health and safety hazards.

Turns out, the 100 residents of the camp have a right to stay there because they entered into an agreement with the man who owns the land at “Rocky Top Resources.”

Now, authorities must go through the legal process to enforce trespassing charges.