  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daylight Saving Time, Florida

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Should we end Daylight Saving Time or keep it all year long?

Those are two questions raised about this time every year.

daylight saving time alarm clocks generic Florida Votes To Spring Forward And Leave Eastern Time Zone

(credit: CBS)

The most obvious solution is to stay on standard time year-round like Hawaii and most of Arizona. Federal law allows states to make that decision.

But lawmakers in Florida recently voted to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round, meaning they’d essentially join Atlantic Standard Time, the same time zone as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The problem with this decision is that time zones can only be changed with approval from the federal government.

remotebeach Florida Votes To Spring Forward And Leave Eastern Time Zone

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

So what do you think?

Either way most of us will have to move our clocks forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Don’t forget to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors while setting the clocks in your home.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments (3)
  1. Greg Angeli says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Currently Florida has two time zones. Does this mean that the Panhandle will join the rest of the state with one time zone?

    Reply Report comment
  2. Gregg Sale says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Wisconsin is where I live. Would love to see Daylight Savings Time adopted year round. Every one I talk to on this subject agrees.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Max Dragonard says:
    March 9, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Texas is where I live and I would love to see Daylight Savings Time adopted year round. Times have moved forward and now it’s time to end the flip flopping around.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s