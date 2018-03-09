By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Should we end Daylight Saving Time or keep it all year long?
Those are two questions raised about this time every year.
The most obvious solution is to stay on standard time year-round like Hawaii and most of Arizona. Federal law allows states to make that decision.
But lawmakers in Florida recently voted to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round, meaning they’d essentially join Atlantic Standard Time, the same time zone as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The problem with this decision is that time zones can only be changed with approval from the federal government.
So what do you think?
Either way most of us will have to move our clocks forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Don’t forget to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors while setting the clocks in your home.
Currently Florida has two time zones. Does this mean that the Panhandle will join the rest of the state with one time zone?
Wisconsin is where I live. Would love to see Daylight Savings Time adopted year round. Every one I talk to on this subject agrees.
Texas is where I live and I would love to see Daylight Savings Time adopted year round. Times have moved forward and now it’s time to end the flip flopping around.