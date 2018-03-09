BRONCOS UPDATETalib thanks Broncos Country: 'I've enjoyed every minute'
DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters have completed their onsite investigation at 18th Avenue and Emerson Street. But what caused the fire has not been released to the public.

On Friday, CBS4’s Rick Sallinger gained access behind the perimeter where investigators were combing through the rubble of the 5-story apartment building that was going to be called “Emerson Place.”

emerson fire update 5pkg frame 336 Firefighters Complete Deadly Construction Fire Investigation

(credit: CBS)

Fire investigators said they are looking into the spray foam insulation used by the construction workers.

PHOTO GALLERY: Fire At Denver Construction Site

Two construction workers were killed in the massive fire that broke out just after noon on Wednesday. One of those victims has been identified as Roberto Flores.

roberto flores prieto copy Firefighters Complete Deadly Construction Fire Investigation

Roberto Flores-Prieto (credit: Facebook)

Six others were injured in the fire.

“The spray insulation that is used is just that, it’s sprayed and we know, it’s well documented that it’s flammable if it’s not done just the right way,” said Denver Fire Capt. Greg Pixley.

emerson fire update 5pkg frame 1656 Firefighters Complete Deadly Construction Fire Investigation

(credit: CBS)

More than 50 construction workers were at the site at midday when the smoke and flames shot into the sky. Workers reported first seeing the fire on the third floor. Some jumped from the second and third floors of the building to escape.

emerson fire update 5pkg frame 2226 Firefighters Complete Deadly Construction Fire Investigation

(credit: CBS)

More than 100 firefighters rushed to extinguish the blaze.

Dozens of cars were destroyed along with construction equipment. Nearby homes, apartments and offices were damaged and are uninhabitable.

