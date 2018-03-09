Steve Lebsock (credit: Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) – Majority Democrats in Colorado’s House are losing one seat following the expulsion of Rep. Steve Lebsock on sexual misconduct allegations.

Colorado’s Republican Party said Friday a GOP vacancy committee will appoint a replacement for the district that stretches across the northern Denver metro area.

Republicans get the seat because Lebsock changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican during the House debate on March 2 before his expulsion.

The GOP suggested it might not appoint a successor and allow Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, to do so.

But it now says it won’t reward what it calls “Democrats’ bad behavior.”

Five women accused Lebsock of harassment. Lebsock contested the claims.

Democrats will hold a 36-29 House majority after the appointment.

