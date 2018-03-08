By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A small wildfire broke out Thursday afternoon southeast of Grand Junction near the town of Whitewater.

The fire was burning at Kannah Creek and Lands End Roads.

At least 15 acres have burned according to a report from KREX-TV.

Fire weather conditions are expected to increase Friday as a storm sytem passes to the north of Colorado.

It will increase our wind speeds which is not good given the current dry and warm conditions. Several counties on the eastern plains have been placed under a fire weather alerts.

Drought continues to expand across Colorado with severe to extreme drought covering most of Colorado’s western slope.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.