  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drought, Fire Danger, Wildfires

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A small wildfire broke out Thursday afternoon southeast of Grand Junction near the town of Whitewater.

The fire was burning at Kannah Creek and Lands End Roads.

At least 15 acres have burned according to a report from KREX-TV.

alerts fire nutu3 Wildfire Breaks Out Near Grand Junction, Fire Danger To Rise Friday

Fire weather conditions are expected to increase Friday as a storm sytem passes to the north of Colorado.

It will increase our wind speeds which is not good given the current dry and warm conditions. Several counties on the eastern plains have been placed under a fire weather alerts.

Drought continues to expand across Colorado with severe to extreme drought covering most of Colorado’s western slope.

drought monitor new nutu1 Wildfire Breaks Out Near Grand Junction, Fire Danger To Rise Friday

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s