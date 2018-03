WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say a 25-year-old man who is suspected in a homicide case has turned himself in.

Authorities say a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound late Wednesday night in Westminster. It happened near 80th and Sheridan Boulevard.

Ezekiel Garcia was arrested in Thornton Thursday morning. He’s facing homicide charges.

The murder victim’s name hasn’t been released.