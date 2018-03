(credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A skier died after colliding with a tree at Breckenridge Ski Area on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the collision just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The skier was rushed to the Peak 8 First Aid Room where he was later pronounced dead.

The skier’s identity has not been released. The cause of death will be released by the Summit County coroner.