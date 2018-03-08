Evette and Roberto Flores-Prieto (credit: Evette Flores-Prieto)

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – The wife of a missing construction worker is trying to stay strong while authorities search through the rubble of the Emerson Street construction site that burned to the ground Wednesday.

“I think that he would do everything in his will, if he could, to get out of there. He loved his children so. I mean, he loved me,” said Evette Flores-Prieto, 28.

Roberto Flores-Prieto, 28, has spent his career working with insulation. According to his wife, he was spraying foam insulation on the 5th floor of the building under construction on Wednesday when the structure caught fire.

She says someone spotted him just as the construction workers were evacuating.

“Some other construction workers say they saw him on the 3rd floor when everything started… he was asking… I mean he was trying to find a way out,” said Evette.

Evette spent the day Wednesday desperately trying to locate him.

“I called all the hospitals around, looked for ‘John Does’, looked for my husband. Nothing…” she cried.

Fire investigators have not released the names of the two construction workers who were missing after the fire was extinguished, but did recover the body of one person from the site on Wednesday evening. One worker remained unaccounted for on Thursday.

United Insulators, the company Roberto works for, has been lending what support it can to Evette and the couple’s children, 7-year-old Issac and 2-year-old Mikaela.

The company is trying to help secure emergency visas to fly Roberto’s family from Mexico to Denver.

The company has also set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.

