Evette and Roberto Flores-Prieto (credit: Evette Flores-Prieto)

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – The wife of a missing construction worker is trying to stay strong while authorities search through the rubble of the Emerson Street construction site that burned to the ground Wednesday.

“I think that he would do everything in his will, if he could, to get out of there. He loved his children so. I mean, he loved me,” said Evette Flores-Prieto, 28.

missing man fire rs raw 1 concatenated 104431 frame 16866 He Loved His Children: Wife Of Missing Worker Pleads For His Return

Evette and Roberto Flores-Prieto (credit: Evette Flores-Prieto)

Roberto Flores-Prieto, 28, has spent his career working with insulation. According to his wife, he was spraying foam insulation on the 5th floor of the building under construction on Wednesday when the structure caught fire.

She says someone spotted him just as the construction workers were evacuating.

copter wednesday emerson fire 1230pm frame 8954 He Loved His Children: Wife Of Missing Worker Pleads For His Return

Copter4 flew over the fire on Wednesday afternoon (credit: CBS)

“Some other construction workers say they saw him on the 3rd floor when everything started… he was asking… I mean he was trying to find a way out,” said Evette.

missing man fire rs raw 1 concatenated 104431 frame 16056 He Loved His Children: Wife Of Missing Worker Pleads For His Return

CBS4’s Jamie Leary with Evette Flores-Prieto (credit: CBS)

Evette spent the day Wednesday desperately trying to locate him.

“I called all the hospitals around, looked for ‘John Does’, looked for my husband. Nothing…” she cried.

roberto flores prieto copy He Loved His Children: Wife Of Missing Worker Pleads For His Return

Roberto Flores-Prieto (credit: Facebook)

Fire investigators have not released the names of the two construction workers who were missing after the fire was extinguished, but did recover the body of one person from the site on Wednesday evening. One worker remained unaccounted for on Thursday.

emerson fire 3 He Loved His Children: Wife Of Missing Worker Pleads For His Return

(credit: CBS)

United Insulators, the company Roberto works for, has been lending what support it can to Evette and the couple’s children, 7-year-old Issac and 2-year-old Mikaela.

missing man fire rs raw 1 concatenated 104431 frame 3089 He Loved His Children: Wife Of Missing Worker Pleads For His Return

Evette Flores-Prieto (credit: CBS)

The company is trying to help secure emergency visas to fly Roberto’s family from Mexico to Denver.

missing worker roberto prieto 3 copy He Loved His Children: Wife Of Missing Worker Pleads For His Return

Roberto Flores-Prieto (credit: Facebook)

The company has also set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

