BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A couple of former college players put on a big show for NFL scouts on Wednesday at Pro Day in Boulder and Fort Collins.

phillip lindsay 2 It Pissed Me Off: Lindsay Wows Scouts At Pro Day After Combine Snub

(credit: CBS)

Phillip Lindsay didn’t get an invite to the NFL Combine, but the former Buffaloes running back blew scouts away with a 4.39 40 yard dash at CU’s practice facility. He also put up an impressive 35 1/2 inch vertical leap.

The thought is that he didn’t get invited to the Combine because of his size — he measured in at 5-foot-7 on Wednesday — and after the workout Lindsay was asked if not getting invited is serving as motivation.

phillip lindsay It Pissed Me Off: Lindsay Wows Scouts At Pro Day After Combine Snub

(credit: CBS)

“It pissed me off. I’m going to be real with you. I guess it wasn’t meant to be, and that’s what it comes down to. God had other plans for me. But you don’t go and have the years you’ve had at a great university and just get overlooked because of what, my size? … that’s something I can’t control,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay has been working out with CSU wide receiver Michael Gallup, who had a great showing at the Rams facility on Wednesday in Fort Collins.

gallup It Pissed Me Off: Lindsay Wows Scouts At Pro Day After Combine Snub

(credit: CBS)

Gallup did participate in the Combine. He ran a 4.51 40 yard dash in Indianapolis, but improved on that time in Fort Collins with runs of 4.44 and 4.46 seconds.

