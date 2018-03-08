BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A couple of former college players put on a big show for NFL scouts on Wednesday at Pro Day in Boulder and Fort Collins.

Phillip Lindsay didn’t get an invite to the NFL Combine, but the former Buffaloes running back blew scouts away with a 4.39 40 yard dash at CU’s practice facility. He also put up an impressive 35 1/2 inch vertical leap.

The thought is that he didn’t get invited to the Combine because of his size — he measured in at 5-foot-7 on Wednesday — and after the workout Lindsay was asked if not getting invited is serving as motivation.

“It pissed me off. I’m going to be real with you. I guess it wasn’t meant to be, and that’s what it comes down to. God had other plans for me. But you don’t go and have the years you’ve had at a great university and just get overlooked because of what, my size? … that’s something I can’t control,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay has been working out with CSU wide receiver Michael Gallup, who had a great showing at the Rams facility on Wednesday in Fort Collins.

Gallup did participate in the Combine. He ran a 4.51 40 yard dash in Indianapolis, but improved on that time in Fort Collins with runs of 4.44 and 4.46 seconds.