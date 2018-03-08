  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Developers are hoping to turn dozens of acres around the site of Elitch Gardens into a neighborhood.

elitch gardens 3 New Neighborhood To Sprout Up Around Elitch Gardens

(credit: CBS)

The area called The River Mile is bordered by Interstate 25, Speer Boulevard and Auraria Parkway and much of the property is along the South Platte River.

elitch gardens 1 New Neighborhood To Sprout Up Around Elitch Gardens

(credit: CBS)

New pictures from Revesco Properties show plans for office, residential and retail space along with plenty of parks.

elitch gardens 2 New Neighborhood To Sprout Up Around Elitch Gardens

(credit: CBS)

The first phase of construction only covers a 17 acre area. Revesco says it will take more than 25 years to build out the entire area.

There’s no plans for any disruption to business at Elitch Gardens.

