DENVER (CBS4) – Developers are hoping to turn dozens of acres around the site of Elitch Gardens into a neighborhood.

The area called The River Mile is bordered by Interstate 25, Speer Boulevard and Auraria Parkway and much of the property is along the South Platte River.

New pictures from Revesco Properties show plans for office, residential and retail space along with plenty of parks.

The first phase of construction only covers a 17 acre area. Revesco says it will take more than 25 years to build out the entire area.

There’s no plans for any disruption to business at Elitch Gardens.