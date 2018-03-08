BREAKING NEWSRemains Of 2nd Construction Worker Found In Rubble Of Massive Fire
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMLife in Pieces
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:18th Avenue, Christy Chaudhuri, Denver Fire Department, Emerson Street, Local TV, Melted Cars, Shawna Saeedian

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– Tow trucks hauled away dozens of vehicles damaged by the massive fire of a building under construction at 18th Avenue and Emerson Street.

Shawna Saeedian works at a building right behind the construction site. She ran from the scene after the fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

18th emerson fire credit sam ng near st joes hospital Dozens Of Melted Vehicles Among Damage From Massive Construction Fire

Fire seen from St. Joseph’s Hospital. (credit: Sam Ng)

Two construction workers were killed in the fire that broke out just after noon on Wednesday. It took some 100 firefighters to extinguish the fire.

“We saw smoke coming through and we promptly ran from the building” Saeedian said.

denver fire 9 Dozens Of Melted Vehicles Among Damage From Massive Construction Fire

(credit: CBS)

She had no hope that her car, which was parked in the lot between her building and the fire, survived the blaze.

“We were very worried about everybody escaping the building next door. That was the first thought, then of course the other thoughts go through… the cars are gone obviously.”

emerson fire cars 5vo transfer frame 0 Dozens Of Melted Vehicles Among Damage From Massive Construction Fire

(credit: CBS)

Thursday morning she got to see what was left. She was surprised at just how much damage the fire did.

“The seats were gone the car liners inside, everything was melted,” said Saeedian.

emerson fire cars 5vo transfer frame 480 Dozens Of Melted Vehicles Among Damage From Massive Construction Fire

(credit: CBS)

Shawna’s boss Christy Chaudhuri got to see inside of their building.

“It has water damage, it has soot,” Chaudhuri said. “Our electric meters on the back… they look like a melted candle… there are holes in our roof.”

emerson fire cars 5vo transfer frame 180 Dozens Of Melted Vehicles Among Damage From Massive Construction Fire

(credit: CBS)

Chaudhuri says her business will be closed for some time.

She says it’s just an inconvenience, and her main concern is for the construction workers who were on the site when the fire ignited.

emerson fire cars 5vo transfer frame 630 Dozens Of Melted Vehicles Among Damage From Massive Construction Fire

(credit: CBS)

“This is just stuff. It’s dusty, smoky, bad smelling, pretty horrible stuff, but it’s just stuff,” Chaudhuri said.

She says as soon as they can they will re-open for business. Even if it’s at another location.

burned cars 2 credit dfd Dozens Of Melted Vehicles Among Damage From Massive Construction Fire

(credit: Denver Fire)

She promises, “We’ll look for space. We’ll buy new phones, but we’ll be back.”

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s