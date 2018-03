GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) — Parker, the Bernese Mountain Dog known for representing Loveland Ski Area, is recovering after emergency surgery on Thursday morning.

His pet parent, Dustin Schaefer, tweeted that Parker had something in his “tummy” that “shouldn’t be there.”

There’s something in my tummy that shouldn’t be in there. Going into emergency surgery. Please send hugs and prayers. pic.twitter.com/yHpbwYnbwN — Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) March 8, 2018

He didn’t explain whether it was related to something Parker ate.

A few hours later, Schaefer shared a post-op photo of Parker looking a little doped up.

“Surgery was a success! The folks at Beaver Brook Pet Center saved me! I’m waiting to go home,” Schaefer tweeted from Parker’s account.

Schaefer got Parker last July, after Loveland’s previous dog, Toby the Bernese Mountain Dog, passed away suddenly in May.

We’re hoping Parker will be back on all fours and back on the slopes soon!