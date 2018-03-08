BREAKING NEWSMan wanted for overnight murder in Westminster turns himself in
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure has taken control of the weather across all of Colorado. We’ll start the day with mountain wave clouds along the Front Range before skies clear and mostly sunny conditions prevail in the afternoon. The clouds above Denver made for a stunning sunrise Thursday morning.

High temperatures for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be in the 60s on Thursday and Friday. Then somewhat cooler weather returns this weekend as a storm system passes north of Colorado. The storm will drag a cold front across the state Friday night causing light snow in the mountains. Most ski areas north of Highway 50 will see 1-3″ of snow by early Saturday. Obviously this is not a big storm!

We’ll stay completely dry in the metro area through the weekend but it will get breezy on Friday night Saturday with wind gusts up to 35 mph. It will also become windy across Northern Colorado on Friday afternoon which has prompted a Fire Weather Watch to be issued because of the high fire danger in the Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and Sterling areas.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

