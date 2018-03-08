COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is trying to shut down a huge homeless camp.

Between 75 and 100 people went to an area near Highway 24 and East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs when the Colorado Springs Police shut down another camp.

“It’s probably the biggest camp I’ve ever seen, probably the dirtiest camp I’ve ever seen. It’s a mess,” El Paso County Lt. Bill Huffor told CBS4 partner KKTV.

Deputies say they’ve found propane tanks, needles, trash and human waste, all of which pose health and safety hazards.

The people living there say they simply don’t know what to do next.

“They’ve moved us from camp to camp to camp,” said Chasta Rogers, who lived there. “I have no clue, I don’t care. Like I told him, I’ve reached the point where I just don’t care.”

Deputies will cite anyone who does not leave soon for trespassing and volunteers will be at the site on Friday to clean up it.